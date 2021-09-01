CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, NY

Oceanside holds Narcan training event to help residents save lives during drug overdoses

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ottC2_0biuQhV100

A community in Oceanside honored those lost to overdoses by learning how to save lives.

A group of residents listened to Councilman Anthony D'esposito on how to properly use Narcan.

The nasal spray can help revive someone who is overdosing on drugs.

D'esposito also laid out specific rules in the event of an overdose and how to set up an overdose kit in their home.

RELATED: Long Island marks International Overdose Awareness Day with remembrances, renewed push for more resources

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oceanside, NY
Government
City
Oceanside, NY
Oceanside, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Drugs#Narcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy