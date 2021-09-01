Oceanside holds Narcan training event to help residents save lives during drug overdoses

A community in Oceanside honored those lost to overdoses by learning how to save lives.

A group of residents listened to Councilman Anthony D'esposito on how to properly use Narcan.

The nasal spray can help revive someone who is overdosing on drugs.

D'esposito also laid out specific rules in the event of an overdose and how to set up an overdose kit in their home.

