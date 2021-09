PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a lot of questions just a day after the state’s mask mandate went into effect for schools across the commonwealth. One of those concerns is mask exemptions. “Masks are one of the best tools we have to keep students in class and COVID out,” Governor Tom Wolf said. A day after the state’s mask mandate for K-12 schools went into effect, Dr. Todd Wolynn of Kids Plus Pediatrics in Squirrel Hill said he’s been fielding a lot of calls from parents who want their kids to opt-out. “There’s a lot of disinformation out there, and just because somebody wants one...