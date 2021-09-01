CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mahnomen County, MN

Melanie LaGue

redlakenationnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanie LaGue, age 48, of Mahnomen, MN, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Melanie Faith LaGue was born February 15, 1973, in Park Rapids, MN, the daughter of Dale and Kathleen (Hawks) LaGue. Her family moved to Elbow Lake Village when she was seven years old. Melanie attended school in Waubun and graduated with the Class of 1991. Following graduation, she entered the workforce and started at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen. Melanie loved to move and wouldn’t stay put in the same place for very long and as a result she worked several odd jobs here and there. She was known for moving every couple years, finding a new place to call home and making new friends along the way. She lived in Waubun, Bagley, Naytahwaush, Detroit Lakes and Elbow Lake Village to name a few! Melanie took business classes at the White Earth Tribal Community College which allowed her to be employed as an eligibility worker for Mahnomen County Human Services. As her health declined, she was forced to take an early retirement.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mahnomen County, MN
City
Bagley, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Park Rapids, MN
City
Ogema, MN
City
Mahnomen, MN
City
Waubun, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Odd Jobs#Sanford Health#The Shooting Star Casino#A Memorial Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy