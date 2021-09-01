Melanie LaGue, age 48, of Mahnomen, MN, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Melanie Faith LaGue was born February 15, 1973, in Park Rapids, MN, the daughter of Dale and Kathleen (Hawks) LaGue. Her family moved to Elbow Lake Village when she was seven years old. Melanie attended school in Waubun and graduated with the Class of 1991. Following graduation, she entered the workforce and started at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen. Melanie loved to move and wouldn’t stay put in the same place for very long and as a result she worked several odd jobs here and there. She was known for moving every couple years, finding a new place to call home and making new friends along the way. She lived in Waubun, Bagley, Naytahwaush, Detroit Lakes and Elbow Lake Village to name a few! Melanie took business classes at the White Earth Tribal Community College which allowed her to be employed as an eligibility worker for Mahnomen County Human Services. As her health declined, she was forced to take an early retirement.