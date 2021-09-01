CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Fivetran Business Critical delivers enterprise-grade security to address sensitive data requirements

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 8 days ago

Fivetran announced the addition of a new product tier that offers a set of key security-related features for enterprises: Fivetran Business Critical. Building on its ability to fully manage data pipelines, Fivetran now offers enterprises the highest level of protection for sensitive data. Fivetran Business Critical enables them to create a more secure modern data stack that meets internal and regulatory requirements.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Information Security#Data Breach#Data Warehouse#Gdpr#Ccpa#Pci#Snowflake#Amazon Web Services#Aws#Penguin Random House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
ComputersGamespot

Protect Your Sensitive Data With This Decentralized Cloud Storage Plan

If you rely on cloud storage for work or personal data, you know how nerve-wracking it can be to worry about a data breach. It seems like every week there is news of new data theft, hacking, or other major breaches of private data. You’re going to need a service that can guarantee your privacy and the safety of your information. Lucky for you, Internxt has been pioneering the use of decentralized cloud storage, it's like blockchain for your information. Right now Internxt is offering new subscribers a fantastic deal: a 1-year subscription to their 2TB decentralized cloud storage service for only $10. That’s 92% off the regular price of $126.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Researchers pinpoint ransomware gangs’ ideal enterprise victims

Researchers with threat intelligence company KELA have recently analyzed 48 active threads on underground (dark web) marketplaces made by threat actors looking to buy access to organizations’ systems, assets and networks, and have found that at least 40% of the postings were by active participants in the ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) supply chain (operators, or affiliates, or middlemen).
TechnologyNetwork World

AWS, NetApp team up for a cloud-native file system

Amazon Web Services and NetApp have teamed up to tie NetApp’s on-prem storage and its proprietary OS for storage-disk arrays to AWS’s managed file-storage service, FSx. Called Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, the service provides things like capacity scaling, maintenance, and updates so on-prem staff doesn’t have to. Performance management with automatic tiering between local storage and fully elastic AWS storage is provided by AWS as well.
PoliticsGovernment Technology

Optimizing Cloud Solutions for Government

Scaling compute and bandwidth is just one part of ensuring solutions work for government and the constituents it serves. The rapid evolution of cloud solutions is laying to rest many of the old build-vs.-buy deliberations IT leaders once had to make. “Those types of decisions are still there, but cloud is becoming much more viable for a larger set of the sorts of applications that governments run today,” says Center for Digital Government (CDG) Senior Fellow Otto Doll. At the same time, that question is being replaced by a new one, Doll says: “Cloud gets sold as this turnkey process, and it can be … [but] we are challenged by whether we are truly getting the benefit from being in the cloud that everyone loves to tout.”
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

IBM Power E1080 server introduced for scalable hybrid cloud applications

IBM has this week premiered its new generation of IBM Power Servers for scalable hybrid cloud applications. The IBM Power E1080 server is the first in a new family of servers based on the Power10 processor and has been specifically designed for hybrid cloud environments and engineered to be one of the most secure server platforms available, says IBM. The IBM Power E1080 servers offers users the unique ability for instant scaling thanks to the inclusion of Power Private Cloud for Dynamic Capacity, allowing clients to scale up and down with unused CPU capacity as needed and only pay extra for the additional resources they used. Dylan Boday, VP of Product Management for AI and Hybrid Cloud explains.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

OverIT partners with Pluralsight to support its technology skills development

Pluralsight announced that OverIT has selected Pluralsight as its strategic partner to support its technology skills development to speed up its growth strategy and development of new products. Headquartered in Fiume Veneto, Italy, OverIT optimizes Field Service Management operations for customers around the globe, helping clients to transform their operations...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Cloudticity™ Achieves Premier Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SEATTLE (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Cloudticity​, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that it has achieved Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the global community of Partners who leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Protecting your company from fourth-party risk

In a world that is becoming ever more interconnected, organizations are learning firsthand that they are not only vulnerable to the adverse events that their vendors experience but also to the incidents that happen to those vendors’ vendors. Recent events such as the SolarWinds breach, Microsoft Exchange server attack and...
BusinessDark Reading

FireMon Acquires DisruptOps, Gains Cloud Security Operations Capabilities

Network security policy management vendor FireMon has acquired cloud security operations provider DisruptOps in a move that extends the former's security capabilities to public cloud infrastructure. DisruptOps founder Jody Brazil will assume the CEO role at FireMon, a company he helped found and for which he was CEO before launching...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

What is ETL?

Three generations of ETL/ELT tools, and how the ecosystem is evolving. ETL (Extract-Load-Transform) is the most widespread approach to data integration, the practice of consolidating data from disparate source systems with the aim of improving access to data. The story is still the same: businesses have a sea of data at disposition, and making sense of this data fuels business performance. ETL plays a central role in this quest: it is the process of turning raw, messy data into clean, fresh, and reliable data from which business insights can be derived. This article seeks to bring clarity on how this process is conducted, how ETL tools have evolved, and the best tools available for your organization today.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Commvault announces ransomware services to help businesses tackle growing cyber threats

Commvault announced new ransomware services designed to help businesses prepare for, protect against, and respond to today’s growing cyber threats. Ransomware attacks continue to rise, and they are expensive—on average, it costs 10 times the cost of the ransom payment to restore the data. 70% of ransomware attacks include a threat to leak exfiltrated data, and firms who have been attacked experience about 21 days of downtime afterwards. The hard costs of ransomware are astronomical; most companies are not prepared to respond to an attack, and even less are planning ahead of time.
Technologysiliconangle.com

AWS-NetApp expands partnership with Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP

In an age where developers, network admins and analysts are increasingly looking for the flexibility to provision and manage storage through APIs and scale at a moment’s notice, Amazon FSx storage solution might prove the answer. “FSx makes it easy to launch and run fully-managed, feature-rich high-performance file storage in...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Attivo Networks ThreatStrike functionality helps hide real credentials from attacker tools

Attivo Networks announced a new way of protecting credentials from theft and misuse. As part of its Endpoint Detection Net (EDN) Suite, the ThreatStrike functionality allows organizations to hide real credentials from attacker tools and bind them to their applications. Additionally, the solution can show decoy credentials that facilitate threat intelligence gathering when left as bait. With this new functionality, Attivo becomes the only solution of its kind to cloak real credentials from attackers.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Organizations struggling to develop cloud applications that meet security requirements

According to a Security Compass research, in mid-sized to large enterprises, 50% of the software applications being developed are cloud based, and another 30% are expected to migrate to the cloud within the next two years. However, ensuring a secure cloud infrastructure requires a substantial investment in skills and dedication to designing processes that take both risks and business needs into account.
Industryhelpnetsecurity.com

IPKeys Power Partners SigmaFlow Beacon helps organizations align with NERC compliance mandates

IPKeys Power Partners released its SigmaFlow Beacon platform to provide utilities, generators, and grid operators a simple, unified solution for cybersecurity monitoring and compliance requirements. The SigmaFlow Beacon platform is built specifically to help organizations align with North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) compliance mandates. It provides NERC registered entities...
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Compliance failures caused by lack of embedded controls into employee processes

Compliance teams that don’t embed their controls into employee processes face a significantly higher rate of compliance failures, according to a survey by Gartner. The survey of 755 employees in April 2021 found these failures linked to unnecessary compliance burdens for employees. Thirty-two percent of employees surveyed said they couldn’t...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Report: The State of Password Security in the Enterprise

A recent Authentication Security Strategy survey by Enzoic and Redmond magazine revealed insights into the way that passwords are currently being used in various organizations, and what the future looks like regarding this ubiquitous authentication method. How much longer organizations expect to use passwords. Attitudes toward password expirations. Awareness of...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

CREST releases globally available practical penetration testing certification

CREST has launched the first of four new practical penetration testing certifications that are designed to be delivered via selected Pearson Vue centres around the world. The new CREST Registered Security Analyst (CRSA) certification will provide CREST members, CREST qualified individuals and the wider industry with flexible, global access to this practical penetration testing examination.
Personal FinanceCIO

How Mastercard’s NuData uses the power of the cloud and machine learning to improve fraud detection

Cyberattacks continue to dominate the headlines. Attempts at digital fraud shot up during the first four months of 2021, especially in the financial services industry, where they ballooned 109% in the U.S. and 149% globally compared to 2020’s final four months. But thanks to behavioral analytics, machine learning, and the performance and scale of the cloud, the good guys are fighting back.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Stellar Cyber partners with SonicWall to deliver threat prevention technology across all environments

Stellar Cyber announced that it has joined the SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program to integrate Stellar Cyber’s advanced threat detection and response with SonicWall’s prevention technology. This combination of prevention, detection and response provides a platform for enterprises that want to stop many attacks before they occur while detecting and remediating complex threats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy