Fivetran Business Critical delivers enterprise-grade security to address sensitive data requirements
Fivetran announced the addition of a new product tier that offers a set of key security-related features for enterprises: Fivetran Business Critical. Building on its ability to fully manage data pipelines, Fivetran now offers enterprises the highest level of protection for sensitive data. Fivetran Business Critical enables them to create a more secure modern data stack that meets internal and regulatory requirements.
