Family of Charlotte City Councilman hit while waiting for school bus

Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari is urging people to remember to slow down on the roads after his family was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus.

Bokhari shared the news in a series of tweets Tuesday night. He said on the first day of school, his wife Krista Keith Bokhari and all three of their kids were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her along with two of the kids.

He said the kids have been released and are good, but scraped up. His wife Krista can't move her neck, has a concussion and is in "some terrible pain," but her CT scans were good, Bokhari said.

In light of the news, Bokhari said he was grateful to first responders who helped his family, but was angry at the lack of sidewalks. He urged everyone to keep in mind that many places don't have sidewalks or safe options when it comes to waiting for the school bus.

"Slow down. There’s no where you need to be that’s worth changing someone’s family forever. Remember that," Bokhari said in a tweet.

