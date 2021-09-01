CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Windows 11 Android apps support is coming much later

By JC Torres
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5erh_0biuMuaO00

The launch date of Windows’ next big version has already been announced. While it’s not as big an upgrade as Windows 10, Microsoft’s Surface changes (pun intended) are enough to pique people’s curiosities. Of course, there are underlying changes as well, but at least one major advertised feature of Windows 11 won’t be available at launch time. Microsoft is pushing back the ability to run Android apps directly on Windows 11 PCs, with the final feature release slate probably sometime in mid-2022.

Of course, there are already various ways to run Android apps on Windows 10 today, ranging from virtualization technologies like BlueStacks to OEM-specific integrations like those from Samsung. They are, of course, all indirect methods that require more than just an extra layer between Windows and Android. Microsoft promised a seemingly native experience, but early Windows 11 adopters won’t be able to experience that immediately.

In its launch date announcement for Windows 11, Microsoft casually mentioned that Android apps integration would “start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months.” Given the normal timeframe for feature testing, that definitely won’t arrive in time for the big October 5th date. Earliest would be sometime in 2022, perhaps mid-2022, in time for the general rollout of Windows 11 for all eligible users.

Microsoft doesn’t give any explanation for the delay, but it’s not hard to imagine running into some technical issues that it needs to resolve together with Amazon and Intel. Running Android apps “directly” on Windows 11 will still need some layers of software that could affect performance. There’s also the consideration that Amazon’s implementation won’t have direct access to Google Play Store apps and services, which could affect the functionality of apps that rely on those.

The delay might be for the best since most Windows PCs won’t be getting the Windows 11 upgrade immediately anyway. That October 5th launch date only marks the start of a phased and measured rollout, so the majority of users will still have to wait next year to get their turn. By then, Microsoft, Amazon, and Intel will have hopefully ironed out the kinks to provide an Android on Windows experience that Google and Samsung would be jealous of.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Windows Pcs#Software#Bluestacks#Oem#Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
Cell PhonesZDNet

This app will speed up your Android phone in seconds

The thing that's responsible for slowing down your Android phone is you. All those apps and junk that you downloaded over the months and years are now kludging up your phone. And once this junk is on your phone, it can be a real pain to weed it out. Here's...
SoftwareCNET

Windows 11 download: How to get Microsoft's free update now

Windows 11 is on its way. Although we don't have an exact release date for Microsoft's new operating system yet, we do know that the upgrade will be free if you're already a Windows 10 user. When it arrives, possibly during the 2021 holiday season, you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10, as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed. (And even if it doesn't, Microsoft will offer a workaround, though it won't be supported by the company.)
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Hide Apps on Android

From a safety and security viewpoint, you should always use a screen lock along with some form of biometric authentication on your Android device to prevent anyone else from accessing it. However, there can be situations where you want to double down on security and hide an installed app from prying eyes.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google Collections gets a much-needed redesign in the Search app for Android

I’ve become a huge advocate for Google’s Collections, even believing that automated user curation of content across the web is the future of the internet. We’ve spoken about how you can use them to inspire your 2021 goals, seen a custom Collections icon appear on hardware remotes for Google TV, and even hoped that articles in Chrome could be saved to them before the company decided to go the Reading List route. It’s been quite the journey, but one thing is for sure – Google isn’t backing down or killing Collections.
ComputersGear Patrol

How to Factory Reset a Windows 10 Laptop

There's nothing like a fresh start, for you and your gadgets both. If you've had your Windows laptop for a while, or it's been acting up, or you're just looking to try and reboot your digital habits, a reset is great option -- if also a little extreme. Here's how to do it, and a few things you might want to try first.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Windows 11 shouldn't run on older PCs – but Microsoft won't stop you from trying

When Microsoft announced its minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11 back in June, many were upset by the fact that only AMD Zen 2 and Intel eighth-gen processors or later would be supported. After an outcry, Microsoft hasn't exactly gone back on that, but they did say that anyone is welcome to try running Windows 11 on older machines – just don't expect any support if you do.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

You told us: Here's how you feel about ads on Android skins and pre-loaded apps

If you’ve got a smartphone from a Chinese OEM, you know what ads look like in Android skins and pre-loaded apps. Xiaomi is famous for stuffing ads in MIUI. Realme calls them “commercial content recommendations.” Even Oppo includes ads in Color OS. However, Chinese phone makers aren’t the only ones placing ads in Android skins and pre-loaded apps as part of their business model. Samsung is also notorious for having apps in its default apps. However, the company recently decided to cease the practice on proprietary apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

A recent Windows 10 update broke Alt+Tab switching on some PCs, here's how to fix it

Of all the features in Windows 10, bouncing around between apps and windows by pressing Alt+Tab might be the most useful one. If not, it surely ranks right up there as one of the best Windows shortcuts and tricks. So it is with added dismay that a recent update to Windows 10 appears to have broken the functionality for some users, because of a weird bug that seemingly has nothing to do with the feature (more on that in a moment).
Softwaregamingideology.com

With Windows 11, Microsoft Paint gets its first massive upgrade in years

Windows 11 is the next major iteration of the hugely popular operating system and plans to completely overhaul its design. Ahead of the October launch, we’ve now learned how extensive that design refresh will be. Microsoft has confirmed that many of the default apps that come with Windows are also getting a makeover. In addition to Snipping Tool, Mail, Calculator and Calendar, Microsoft has confirmed that its iconic Paint tool is also getting a makeover.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Windows Apps greyed out in Start Menu in Windows 11/10

Sometimes, after you update Windows on your PC, it is possible for some of the Windows Store apps to stop working and displayed greyed-out icons in the Start Menu. This bug is primarily found to attack common utility apps like Mail and Calendar and the way in which they’re affected is that their app tile and icon appear to be greyed out. When you click on them, they immediately shut down.
TechnologyArs Technica

Google’s Fuchsia OS will soon roll out to all first-gen Nest Hubs

Google's up-and-coming Fuchsia OS has reached another milestone. According to a report from 9to5Google's Kyle Bradshaw (the Internet's premiere Fuchsia resource), the new OS is rolling out to all first-gen Google Nest Hubs. The OS launched in May but only to a select few devices in the preview program. The...
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

FAQ: Does Apple’s iOS 15 Beta Software Run Slower Than iOS 14?

IOS 15 continues to move rapidly through its beta phase, and Apple users are wondering, “Just how much slower is iOS 15 compared to the version of iOS 14 that we’re using now?”. Other users interested in upgrading to the beta for performance boosts also want to know if it’s...
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft teases an updated Paint app for Windows 11

Microsoft has slowly begun rolling out a bunch of app updates to in-box apps such as Snipping Tool, Calculator, and more, as part of a refresh of these apps. These don’t represent just visual updates, as the firm is adding new functionality. In the case of Snipping Tool, the company is unifying the app into a single offering. Another app that the company’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, teased earlier this month includes the new Alarms and Clock app that sports ‘Focus Sessions’ and Spotify integration.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Android Auto on phone screens is dead, long live Assistant Driving Mode

Aside from smartphones and smartwatches, Android’s other official incarnations have been less consistent, including on tablets. Android Auto and Android TV have undergone shifts that completely change the game, for better or for worse. Android Auto’s history has been rather tumultuous, especially with the launch of a different but related Android Automotive. Now things are taking another turn with the removal of Android Auto for phone screens, forcing users to switch to Google Assistant’s Driving Mode instead.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 Clock app with Focus Sessions feature

Along with today’s build of Windows 11, Microsoft is rolling out an updated version of the Alarms & Clock app, which is now just called Clock. This follows the app updates the company started rolling out last week, including the new Snipping Tool and Calculator. The new Clock app in Windows 11 has some new design elements, but the big new thing is Focus Sessions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy