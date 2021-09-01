CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley Animal Center Takes Part In ‘2021 Clear The Shelters’

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley Animal Center is a participating shelter in 2021 Clear the Shelters .

“We are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for the pets in need of homes at BAC,” the shelter said on its official Facebook page.

According to the shelter, it has seen record-breaking numbers of dogs and cats this year. As a result, it’s hoping to find many of them loving homes by participating in the nationwide event.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

Adoption hours are at the shelter are from Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

