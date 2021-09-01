CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

 8 days ago

Effective: 2021-08-31 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Graham; Greenlee THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES The earlier heavy rain has ended, however lighter rains continue. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, however some light flows or local ponding of water may continue. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Graham County, AZ
Greenlee County, AZ
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
