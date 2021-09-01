How to donate money to honor late Cpl. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The family of fallen Cpl. Daegan Page is letting people know how they can donate money in his honor.

The 23-year-old Omaha native was one of 13 service members killed last Thursday in Afghanistan.

His family says any funds donated in Page's name will be given to the many nonprofits or charitable causes close to his heart.

"Our sincere hope is that we can do good in Daegan's name for many, many years to come by paying forward the amazing generosity of our community," his family said in a statement.

Those wishing to donate can do so three ways:

1. Venmo : Visit https://venmo.com/ or use the Venmo app to send money to “CplDaeganPageFund”.

2. Omaha Police Federal Credit Union: Funds may be donated in person or mailed to the Omaha Police Federal Credit Union. Please let the teller know you want to donate to the Cpl. Daegan Page Fund or send a short note via mail stating the same.

Omaha Police Federal Credit Union – Main Branch

3003 South 82nd Ave.

Omaha, NE 68124

3. www.daeganpage.org : This new website is pre-populated with donation links to allow for online donations to the Cpl. Daegan Page Fund.

His family said there has not been a GoFundMe account set up for Page and there are no plans to do one. The three methods above are the only accounts authorized by the family.

