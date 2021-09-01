After Trump bluster, Biden ends war drawing praise from liberal icon Michael Moore

Donald Trump has zero incentive to announce definitively whether he's running for president. Granted, if he does jump into the 2024 primary, he will be the clear front-runner, albeit one much diminished from his prior monopoly on the Republican Party, if the polls are any indication. Yet, the reasons for Trump not to try and secure his old job are obvious and numerous enough: Not one American wants to relive the geriatric monstrosity that was the election between Trump and eventual victor Joe Biden. And though Trump is obviously less decrepit than the near octogenarian Democrat, few would gamble again on a candidate who would be as old in 2024 as Biden is now. And, of course, it goes without saying that with telegenic Gen Xers such as Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem ascendant, nominating the president who was impeached for a second time for beckoning a mob to the Capitol to "stop the steal" may be less palatable to even the most ardent MAGA supporters.