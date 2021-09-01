CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers deserve plenty of blame for what's going on with Ben Simmons

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t forget the 76ers when playing the blame game in the Ben Simmons situation. The Sixers enabled Simmons. They didn’t hold him accountable and regularly made excuses rather than acknowledge Simmons’ unwillingness to shoot jumpers and struggles from the foul line, which culminated with Simmons’ disastrous offensive performance in the Sixers’ second-round playoff loss to the underdog Hawks.

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Brett Brown
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#76ers#Hawks#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Trail Blazers#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS BEN SIMMONS: ‘I NEED SOMEONE TO MAKE ME ACCOUNTABLE’!

Jackie MacMullan just retired from ESPN after a Hall of Fame reporting and writing career that started at the Boston Globe. She was insightful and knew her stuff, as she showed in a 2020 piece about Ben Simmons:. Simmons stoically absorbed the wrath of Kevin Boyle — his favorite coach...
NBAInternational Business Times

Sixers' New 'Three-Point Specialist' Makes Arguable Ben Simmons Claim Amid Trade Rumors

A Philadelphia 76ers’ new addition has spoken highly of Ben Simmons. Widespread rumors claim some NBA teams doubt whether Simmons could still be of great help inside the court following the three-time All-Star’s poor showing this past post-season. However, according to Sixers’ “ newest three-point specialist ” Georges Niang, Simmons...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBANBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant dunk, Ben Simmons hit a 3 in open run (VIDEO)

Chris Johnson is one of the better-known trainers working with NBA players in the offseason. Players flood his gym and there are some entertaining open runs at his place in Los Angeles. Highlights from a recent run — with Ja Morant skying to finish an alley-oop, and even Ben Simmons...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBAchatsports.com

3 trades that send Ben Simmons to the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. In recent days, it’s become clear the Memphis Grizzlies have made Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks available in the trade market, according to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. One of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA is that...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Could Score 23-25 Points A Game If He Shot 75-80% On Free Throws

Ben Simmons is one of the league's best players, despite the glaring flaws in his game. He can facilitate for shooters, defend all positions at a high level, and his finishing at the rim is fairly solid. Simmons is one of the most athletic players in the league as well, and it is easy to see his appeal. However, he did not perform that well in the playoffs from a scoring standpoint, leading many to question his ability. His lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting were both problems for the 76ers during the playoffs as well.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Rumor: Hawks offered Cam Reddish and more to the 76ers and Ben Simmons

A rumor has been circulating on Twitter that Travis Schlenk attempted to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, once again, this is just a rumor. I don’t put too much stock into this, and I can’t verify the source. But let’s assume it’s true. I could see the Hawks offering Gallo and Reddish for Simmons, and I think it’s more than fair. I wouldn’t make the deal, but I think it’s fair. However, I would laugh and hang up the phone if Morey thinks that’s what he’s getting for Ben Simmons. Okongwu, Reddish, Hunter, and more is just a ridiculous asking price. I’m not sure if he noticed, but people watched Simmons absolutely flounder in the playoffs. He’s a fool for not taking a Reddish deal if it was offered.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rich Paul doesn’t actually want Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey traded with Ben Simmons

It was revealed on Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is refusing to show up to training camp and wants a trade from the Sixers immediately. While it’s basically a foregone conclusion that he’s a goner, a report from Jason Dumas of Kron4 News and Bleacher Report claimed that Rich Paul’s other client, Tyrese Maxey, would be involved in any package with Simmons. However, it seems that’s not actually the case.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Clippers Trade Features Ben Simmons, Paul George

It is always disappointing when a team does not win an NBA championship. This season, the Philadelphia 76ers took that to a new level and Ben Simmons was a major part of the problem. After finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy