Bronx, NY

Police: 2 people shot, 1 killed in Soundview

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Police are currently investigating a fatal double shooting in the Soundview area of The Bronx.

The incident happened last night at 7:20PM in Monroe Houses at 805 Taylor Avenue. The police arrived and discovered two men were shot, both suffering gunshot wounds to their heads.

The 24-year-old victim, Price Tunstall, was transported to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was also transported to Jacobi Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

An arrest has been made for 26-year-old Kai Johnson, who has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and manslaughter, among other charges. The investigation is still ongoing.

