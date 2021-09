For musicians whose eyes are trained on becoming jukebox heroes, television talent shows are one of the most visible avenues. But Dovydas knows better. The Lithuanian-born guitarist made it to the finals of his country’s version of America’s Got Talent, then he competed in Eurovision, Europe’s biggest talent competition for music acts. “I set out to do it how musicians traditionally do,” he says, “go on television, record an album and get famous.” None of it worked.