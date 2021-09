On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is driving him nuts, but he is still not giving up on the stock. He is not worried about the revenue from Apple because Qualcomm is not even two years into a six-year deal with Apple and it's the patent library that matters for Qualcomm. Apple can go into the trouble of producing its own chips, but it has to pay for intellectual property to Qualcomm.