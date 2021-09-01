Apple picking is back and the apples are bigger than

One of the best parts of fall is going to the apple orchard and filling baskets with as many apples as you could ever desire! This is something I've done every year, and I love the satisfaction of eating apples you picked from the tree. There are a countless number of apple varieties, each with a unique flavor. While some love tart apples like Granny Smith, Pink Lady apples, Jonathan and Braeburn apples, others love ones with a deliciously sweet flavor. Here are 10 sweet apples to pick from the orchard this fall!