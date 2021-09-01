CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple picking is back and the apples are bigger than

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple picking is a sign of fall, and it’s back starting today. Trees are filling up with fruit and orchards are preparing for visitors. This is the second fall in a row Beak & Skiff and others are preparing for picking in a pandemic. There are not many restrictions because apple picking is outdoors. There are more than 50 acres to spread out and apples for every tastebud. Wagon rides and ponies are back at the orchard this fall.

