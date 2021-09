You knew this would be the next step in the overblown drama that is the Thumbening. Javy Báez explained that he and some of his teammates were doing a thumbs down on the bases as a way of “booing” back at the Mets fans who have booed them. The Mets front office and ownership FREAKED OUT about such a HORRIFIC DISPLAY OF AWFULNESS, and thus the players were going to have to apologize. It is lame, I think the booing Mets fans are sufficiently big boys and girls that they could take a little thumb gesturing, but whatever. This is how this cycle goes.