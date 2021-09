The Oakland Athletics had a six-run lead with two outs in the eighth inning. The Toronto Blue Jays ended up winning the game, 11-10. It was quite the scene at Rogers Centre. The A's took a 4-2 lead in the fifth, 6-2 in the sixth and 8-2 in the seventh. It appeared to be in hand. Reliever Lou Trivino took over for starter Sean Manaea and after issuing a leadoff walk, recorded two outs. The A's were just four outs away from a win with a six-run lead. It should've been relatively easy. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended the game with a single that plated the runner. Bo Bichette was hit with a pitch. Teoscar Hernandez drew a walk. Alejandro Kirk walked to cut it to 8-4 and bring Lourdes Gurriel to the plate as the tying run.