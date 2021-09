Sophomore, Grand Blanc, Mich. (Grand Blanc) Blackburn got off to a hot start to help the Broncos split their opening weekend. She netted her first collegiate goal to cut WMU's deficit in half in the first half against Louisville, sending the Broncos to halftime down just 2-1. She then netted her second goal in the second half to cut the Cardinal's lead to 4-2. In Sunday's 5-1 win against Detroit Mercy she helped put the game out of reach by extending WMU's lead to 3-1.