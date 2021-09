The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded more than $116 million in year one of a three-year, $348 million program, to organizations for community health worker (CHW) services to support COVID-19 prevention and control. CDC also awarded more than $6 million of a four-year $32 million program for training, technical assistance, and evaluation. CHWs are frontline public health workers who have a trusted relationship with the community and are able to facilitate access to a variety of services and resources for community members. Availability of this funding was announced on March 25th as part of a larger effort to improve health equity in CDC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.