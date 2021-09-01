Bellevue rallies past Norwalk in SBC Lake opener

NORWALK — The Norwalk volleyball team claimed the first set of Tuesday’s SBC Lake Division match against visiting Bellevue.

However, the Lady Red came back to claim the next three for a four-set win at Norwalk High School, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-15.

With the loss, Norwalk fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the SBC Lake.

For Norwalk, Lucy Schlotterer finished with 10 kills and 10 digs, while Kendall Weber had eight kills and Kay Konik had five.

Also for Norwalk, Skyler Cassidy finished with 19 assists and Alaina Balduff had 11. Mac Wineman led the defense with 26 digs. Harlee Genovesi had 12 digs and three kills, while Brooklyn Davis and Baylee Chapin each had two kills.

Norwalk is back in action on Thursday at home in league play against visiting Tiffin Columbian.

St. Paul 3, New London 0

NORWALK — The St. Paul volleyball team improved to 2-0 overall and in the Firelands Conference with Tuesday’s sweep over visiting New London inside Harvey Keller Gymnasium.

St. Paul won with scores of 25-6, 25-7 and 25-10.

For St. Paul, Presley Stang served 13 points with five aces and had 14 digs, while Brooke Houck had 10 kills and Karlie Rudolph finished with eight kills.

Also for the Lady Flyers, Sarah Matlack served nine points with four aces, while Josie Skinn had 13 digs and Dyllan Knoll set 25 assists.

For New London (1-5, 0-2), Emilee Rowland had three kills, Sasha downs had four assists and Jocelyn Speicher had nine digs.

Western Reserve 3, Crestview 0

OLIVESBURG — The Roughriders won their second FC match of the season with Tuesday’s sweep over the host Cougars, 25-16, 25-12 and 25-15.

For Western, Danielle Wyatt had nine kills and Libby Weisenberger and Avery Bomar each had seven kills. Jordan Feaga served 15 points and Madison Fannine served 11 points and had 16 digs. Avery Bomar added nine points and Madelyn Kolb had six.

Also for the ‘Riders, Baylee Ruppert was 95-of-96 setting with 21 assists and Wyatt added 18 digs.

Western also won the junior varsity match, as Payton Friend and Joslin Cain each had four kills and Mikayla Buckley served seven points.

Monroeville 3, Mapleton 0

MONROEVILLE — The Eagles improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the FC with Tuesday’s home sweep over the Mounties.

Monroeville won with scores of 25-5, 25-13 and 25-9.

For the Eagles, Maddie Daniel had 21 kills and 11 digs, Graisyn Yoder was 15 for 15 serving with two aces, eight kills and 10 digs, and Madi Clark was 19 for 20 serving with six aces and 11 assists.

Also for Monroeville, Hannah Lyons had 25 assists, Brooklyn Schaffer had nine kills and two blocks, while Abbi Poths had 13 digs and Lilly White had 10.

Monroeville also won the junior varsity match, 25-5, 25-15.

JUNIOR HIGH

St. Paul sweeps New London

NEW LONDON — The St. Paul eighth-grade volleyball team won in three sets on Monday and the seventh grade won in two in a Firelands Conference matchup.

In the eighth-grade match, St. Paul won with scores of 21-25, 25-12, 25-18. Kegney Stoll finished with 12 kills and Paige McFadden had 15 assists for the Lady Flyers, while Teagan Mansfield Bush finished 9 for 10 serving with six aces.

Shealynn Deeter was 4 for 6 serving with an ace and three kills, Lily Cuturic was 6 for 9 serving with one ace and two kills, and Bella Guerra was 9 for 9 serving with two aces and Noelle Perani was 2 for 2 serving.

St. Paul won the seventh grade match, 25-11 and 25-5.

Mia Taggart was 11 for 12 serving with nine aces and a kill, while Ella Kalizewski was 7 for 9 serving with six aces and a kill. Kennedie Frazee was 6 for 7 serving with two aces, Sydney Wurzel was 2 for 3 with two aces, Sarah Gocsick was 7 for 7 with four aces and Annie Friend finished 3 for 4 with an ace and two kills.

"The eighth grade won a hard-fought match," St. Paul coach Angie Kalizewski said. "They worked hard to come back and win the next two. It was a great team effort. The seventh grade played a great match and showed a lot of improvement and teamwork."