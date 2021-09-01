Dude Tries To Start a Wasabi & Coke Challenge, Immediately Regrets It
We all know TikTok's gone off on some foolishness with some of their trending challenges. Sure watermelon and mustard is pretty harmless and all, albeit a little off-putting to the palate, depending on who you ask. The crate challenge might even have had some folks sore after taking a tumble, all with some hilarious results, like watching throwback episodes of Wipeout. But a wasabi and coke challenge? This dude @peaks.100 tried to make it a thing and learned that day how bad that idea was.www.foodbeast.com
Comments / 0