Behind Viral Videos

Dude Tries To Start a Wasabi & Coke Challenge, Immediately Regrets It

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know TikTok's gone off on some foolishness with some of their trending challenges. Sure watermelon and mustard is pretty harmless and all, albeit a little off-putting to the palate, depending on who you ask. The crate challenge might even have had some folks sore after taking a tumble, all with some hilarious results, like watching throwback episodes of Wipeout. But a wasabi and coke challenge? This dude @peaks.100 tried to make it a thing and learned that day how bad that idea was.

