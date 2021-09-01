continuous undulating lattice ceiling hovers above banu restaurant in zhengzhou, china
Metal panels bent to form an intricate lattice ceiling. studio link-arc in collaboration with kane A|UD architecture designed ‘banu restaurant‘ in zhengzhou, china, including its interior and a façade replacement. the client’s request was to create a recognizable landmark along the main axis road and be welcoming to the community. a panelized ceiling and wall system that formed a continuous undulating enclosure, give a visual identity to the space.www.designboom.com
