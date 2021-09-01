CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 8 days ago

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The COVID-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies and sending hospitals scrambling for more ventilators, even as there are signs of hope that the spread of the virus is slowing down in pockets of the U.S. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#U S#Covid 19#Covid#Ap#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon Stateshorelinemedia.net

Troops help at Oregon hospitals amid COVID surge

Oregon Gov, Kate Brown has dispatched about 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state. (Aug. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f6ffe857361c4ccfa4ea9d4e8dcdde01.
Florida StateWired

Why Florida’s Covid Surge Is Screwing With the Water Supply (Hint: Oxygen)

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay water utility announced a rather bizarre side effect of Florida’s out-of-control Covid surge: It wasn’t getting enough deliveries of liquid oxygen to treat its water. More than 17,000 Covid patients—who require supplemental oxygen to stay alive—are now hospitalized across the state, and there isn’t enough oxygen to go around.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Southeast States Face Oxygen Shortages During COVID Surge, Hurricane

Hospitals in the southeast U.S. already battered by COVID-19 and bracing for Hurricane Ida now have another problem to deal with: a lack of oxygen. Premier, a company that purchases supplies for hospitals, has alerted the White House, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services to the shortage of oxygen in the region, Bloomberg reports. Some hospitals reportedly have only 12-24 hours left of oxygen. There is “so much more demand for oxygen than there ever has been,” Premier told Bloomberg. Oxygen is used for COVID-19 victims whose breathing is severely impacted by the virus. The shortage has forced hospitals in states such as Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia to rely on their reserve tanks. “That means they have no other recourse,” said Premier executive Blair Childs.
Health Servicesnwaonline.com

Surge has hospitals scurrying for oxygen

MISSION, Kan. -- The covid-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies and sending hospitals scrambling for ventilators -- even as there are signs of hope that the spread of the virus is slowing down in pockets of the U.S. In Tulsa, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within just a...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

COVID surge causes liquid oxygen problems for SpaceX, water utilities

Demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients is spiking during the latest pandemic surge, leaving liquid oxygen in short supply for other uses, including water purification and rocket launches. As supplies get redirected to hospitals, other industries are scrambling to figure out alternatives. “We’re actually going to be impacted this...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Space firms see launch risk from low oxygen supply amid pandemic

One consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is showing up in an unlikely place: the space industry. A summer surge in COVID-19 patients is diverting liquid oxygen from rocket launch pads to hospitals, leading NASA to announce Friday it will delay the September launch of its next earth-surveillance satellite by a week.
Florida StateClick10.com

COVID cases stress South Florida hospitals’ oxygen supplies

MIAMI – The Delta-variant-driven surge in COVID hospitalizations is putting pressure on both the production and distribution of oxygen, according to the Florida Hospital Association. To treat the new wave of COVID patients, some hospitals are having to use three to four times the amount of oxygen that they would have normally used.
Public Healthwirenewsfax.com

With the COVID increase, oxygen supplies become more fragile

The COVID-19 epidemic is putting a strain on oxygen supplies, sending hospitals scrambling to find more ventilators. However, there are some signs that the virus spreading is slowing in certain areas of the U.S. A hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma called 911 recently after running out of oxygen. They needed to...
Norman, OKokcfox.com

Residents urged to conserve water amid oxygen shortage due to COVID

Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is urging residents to conserve as much water as possible right now. "It was one of those phone calls you get that you really hadn't ever anticipated," said Norman's City Manager, Darrel Pyle, "I've been in this business for 32 years and this is the first."
Mclean County, ILhoiabc.com

Available beds in short supply at McLean County hospitals amid COVID surge

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County's two hospitals are filling up as the Delta variant causes a rise in COVID-19 cases. The McLean County Health Department on Tuesday said 81% of all intensive care unit beds are in use, and 84% of all hospital beds are filled at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy