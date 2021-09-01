Who Goes First At A Four Way Stop?

We've all seen the videos, the social media posts, and the news articles: Someone engages the semi-autonomous driver aid system in their car, then hops out of the driver's seat, leaving nobody in charge. Sleeping drivers, intoxicated drivers and plain reckless drivers completely absconding their duty, trusting technology that's still nowhere near the promise of "full self-driving"—and occasionally causing devastating, sometimes fatal crashes. Here's the crazy part: Automakers could easily prevent this, using technology that's been mandatory in every lawn tractor sold in America for decades. But a thorough test shows that every semi-autonomous system on sale today can easily be tricked into driving with nobody at the wheel.