Economy

Wednesday: ADP Employment, ISM Mfg, Construction Spending, Vehicle Sales

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 8 days ago

• At 7:00 AM ET, The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will release the results for the mortgage purchase applications index. • At 8:15 AM, The ADP Employment Report for August. This report is for private payrolls only (no government). The consensus is for 638,000 payroll jobs added in August, up from 330,000 added in July.

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Manufacturing
Economy
Jobs
MLScalculatedriskblog.com

Northwest Real Estate in August: Sales up 7% YoY, Inventory down 23% YoY

The Northwest Multiple Listing Service reported Northwest MLS brokers say August housing activity follows patterns of seasonal slowing. August typically brings a dip in housing activity and this year was no different, according to representatives from Northwest Multiple Listing Service when commenting on newly-released statistics. Figures comparing July to August show month-to-month drops in new listings, total inventory, pending sales, close sales, and median prices.
Constructionnationalmortgagenews.com

Falling lumber prices boosted construction spending in July

Construction spending picked up in July, as material costs declined from all-time highs and employment in the sector grew, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Seasonally adjusted construction dollar volume reached $1.569 trillion for the month, marking an increase of 0.3% or $5.4 billion from June’s $1.563 trillion and 9% or $129.2 billion from July 2020’s $1.44 trillion.
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

August Employment Preview

On Friday at 8:30 AM ET, the BLS will release the employment report for August. The consensus is for 728 thousand jobs added, and for the unemployment rate to decrease to 5.2%. There were 943,000 jobs added in July, and the unemployment rate was at 5.4%. Click on graph for...
Constructionnewyorkconstructionreport.com

Nonresidential construction spending weak in July, says ABC

National nonresidential construction spending expanded 0.1% in July, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of data published on Sept. 1 by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $786.7 billion for the month. However, spending was down on a monthly basis...
Economymarketpulse.com

Pound climbs above 1.38, Mfg. PMI slows

The British pound has punched above the 1.38 level in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3823, up 0.39% on the day. The UK manufacturing sector continues to show significant expansion, as reflected by a strong Manufacturing PMI reading for August. The PMI report indicated that confidence among manufacturers remains strong. At the same time, there is room for concern, as the PMI has slowed for a third consecutive month, and the August reading of 60.3 marked a 5-month low. The downturn reflects prolonged supply chain issues that have resulted in shortages and disruptions, causing a decrease in output growth. Still, manufacturing remains robust, well above the long-run average of 51.9.
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

Comments on August Employment Report

This graph shows permanent job losers as a percent of the pre-recession peak in employment through the report today. (ht Joe Weisenthal at Bloomberg). This data is only available back to 1994, so there is only data for three recessions. In August, the number of permanent job losers decreased to...
Economyaba.com

ISM Manufacturing Index Increases in August

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 59.9 points in August, 0.4 percentage point higher than the July reading of 59.5%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 15th month in a row. The Employment Index registered 49% in August indicating contraction; the reading is 3.9 percentage points lower...
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

August Vehicles Sales Decreased to 13.06 Million SAAR

The BEA released their estimate of light vehicle sales for August this morning. The BEA estimates sales of 13.06 million SAAR in August 2021 (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate), down 10.7% from the July sales rate, and down 14.4% from August 2020. However, sales have decreased recently due to supply issues.
ConstructionPosted by
ForConstructionPros.com

Construction Spending is Stable and Nonresidential is ‘Meaningfully Worse Than It Appears’

The total value of U.S. construction put in place in July crept up 0.3% on 0.5% growth in residential spending. Nonresidential construction spending was nearly flat, up just 0.1% on growth in public projects, according to data published today by the U.S. Census Bureau. That 0.1% was nonresidential construction’s second monthly gain over the past six months.
EconomyUS News and World Report

ADP: Employers Added 374,000 Jobs in August, Well Below Expectations

Employers added 374,000 jobs in August, according to a monthly report from private payroll firm ADP released Wednesday. The number compared with 330,000 in July. Forecasters had predicted 638,000 new jobs would be created. The services sector accounted for the bulk, or 329,000, of the new hires. "Our data, which...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Stuck to the Lows as Employment Contraction Offsets ISM Beat

USD Hovers at the Lows as Labour Market Data Weakens. US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August rose to 59.9, beating expectations of 58.6. Meanwhile, the sub-components were generally mixed with the new orders index rising to 66.7 from 64.9, prices paid posted a larger than expected drop to 79.4 vs 83.8 expected and thus reinforcing the view of the Federal Reserve that the spike in inflation will be transitory. However, the main sub-component in terms of market focus, the employment index, fell into contraction territory, posting its lowest reading since November 2020. In turn, given that this follows a poor ADP report, this will likely shape expectations for market participants to position themselves for a softer NFP report as Delta concerns weigh on labour market activity. That said, with two downside surprises regarding the jobs market, the bar has been lowered for the NFP report to surprise on the upside.
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

ADP: Private Employment increased 374,000 in August

Private sector employment increased by 374,000 jobs from July to August according to the August ADP® National Employment ReportTM. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
Constructioncalculatedriskblog.com

Construction Spending increased 0.3% in July

From the Census Bureau reported that overall construction spending increased:. Construction spending during July 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,568.8 billion, 0.3 percent above the revised June estimate of $1,563.4 billion. The July figure is 9.0 percent above the July 2020 estimate of $1,439.6 billion.
Constructionkfgo.com

Construction spending rises in July amid abroad gains

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. construction spending picked up in July, lifted by gains in both private and public sector projects. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that construction spending increased 0.3% after being unchanged June. Construction spending rose 9.0% on a year-on-year basis in July. Economists polled by Reuters had...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Monday: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Mfg

• At 10:00 AM ET, Pending Home Sales Index for July. The consensus is for a 0.4% increase in the index. • At 10:30 AM, Dallas Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity for August. This is the last of the regional Fed manufacturing surveys for August. From CNBC: Pre-Market Data and...
Business101 WIXX

Motor vehicles restrain U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending slowed in July as a decline in motor vehicle purchases due to shortages offset a rise in outlays on services, supporting views that economic growth will moderate in the third quarter amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. But the slowdown in spending will probably...
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Metro St. Louis Construction Employment Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

St. Louis’ construction industry has exceeded its pre-pandemic employment level for the first time. July employment levels showed 73,100 people working in the metro area in construction, mining and logging, with construction accounting for the vast majority. That’s 6,100 above the year-ago level and 1,600 more than the industry employed...

