Wednesday: ADP Employment, ISM Mfg, Construction Spending, Vehicle Sales

USD Hovers at the Lows as Labour Market Data Weakens. US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August rose to 59.9, beating expectations of 58.6. Meanwhile, the sub-components were generally mixed with the new orders index rising to 66.7 from 64.9, prices paid posted a larger than expected drop to 79.4 vs 83.8 expected and thus reinforcing the view of the Federal Reserve that the spike in inflation will be transitory. However, the main sub-component in terms of market focus, the employment index, fell into contraction territory, posting its lowest reading since November 2020. In turn, given that this follows a poor ADP report, this will likely shape expectations for market participants to position themselves for a softer NFP report as Delta concerns weigh on labour market activity. That said, with two downside surprises regarding the jobs market, the bar has been lowered for the NFP report to surprise on the upside.