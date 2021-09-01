CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brewers will face San Francisco's Johnny Cueto on Tuesday — a night after he was put on the injured list with COVID-like symptoms

Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Beyond winning the series opener, 3-1, the Milwaukee Brewers hope they put a big dent in the San Francisco Giants’ relief corps. When scheduled starter Johnny Cueto went on the injured list before the game while experiencing COVID-like symptoms (he had tested negative), it became a bullpen night for San Francisco, with seven relievers covering the nine innings.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

