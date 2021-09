With five weeks left in the season, the Milwaukee Brewers have an 8 1/2-game lead in the NL Central. It seems a pretty sure thing they win the division and the projections bear that out, with SportsLine giving them a 98.5 percent chance to take the NL Central for the first time since 2018. The team itself can't do this, but I have the luxury of thinking down the road. The Brewers have one pennant in franchise history and have never won the World Series. Can this group be the one that finally does it?