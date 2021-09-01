More than a statistic: Despite rain, people come out to remember those lost to OD

ASHLAND Despite the downpour Tuesday evening, a small gathering of people in recovery — and those who love them — came out to remember the lives lost over the past year to drug overdose.

The event was a part of National Overdose Awareness Day.

Under the tin awning at Pathways’ 22nd Street detox unit, recovering addicts and alcoholics came together for a candlelight vigil to remember the fathers, the mothers, the sons, the daughters, the brothers, the sisters, the cousins and the friends the disease of addiction has ripped away too soon.

After hearing a woman give a brief “lead” — her story of what it was like in addiction, what happened and how life is today in recovery — the mourners lit their candles and Pathways programs coordinator Brittany Herrington read the names of the folks lost locally to drug addiction.

The point is not to remember who they were in the throes of addiction, but who that person was really on the inside.

Fighting back tears, Herrington implored the gathering to “use whatever pain you're filling and refocus, channel your efforts to do whatever you can to support those in recovery.”

“This list gets longer and longer,” Herrington said. “I just sucks.”

Last year in Kentucky, about nearly 2,000 people lost their lives to overdose. Herrington said it’s important to remember they were more than just a statistic in a report.

“It’s important, because when it’s just numbers, it's impersonal,” said Herrington, who is in long-term recovery. “It’s important to keep talking about this, because it won’t stop until we acknowledge the problem.”

Brittany Harr, a peer support specialist with Pathways, said three years ago, she could’ve just as easily been buried in a pine box due to overdose. Events like this reinforce the gratitude she has for the life she leads today, Harr said.

“When I was in active addiction, I wasn’t grateful for the food I ate, or anything else,” she said. “I am grateful to have a job, to have a hot shower, for the little things in life.”

“Events like this make it real, because you have a face to put with the name. You can hear people’s stories and know it (addiction) touches all of us in this community,” she added.

(606) 326-2653 |