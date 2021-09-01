Beauty Secrets We Learned from Valentino Beauty's Raoúl Alejandre

Is it just me, or was that the shortest summer of all time? Sure, officially, there might be a few weeks of it left, but the constant switching between extreme humidity and non-stop rain means that I'm more than ready to start looking ahead to fall—and, thankfully, so is the rest of the beauty industry. We've already predicted what our wardrobes might look like for autumn and winter, so I thought there was no better time to tap my beauty contacts for what our beauty habits will be looking like as we move through the final months of 2021. And trust me when I say that things are looking up. While there will be experimental color switch-ups in our makeup bags and at our hair appointments, there's also a welcome return to self-care and nourishment as we seek out comfort in our skincare and body care routines. Plus, nail art's popularity looks set to grow.