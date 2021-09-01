CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty Secrets We Learned from Valentino Beauty's Raoúl Alejandre

By Vienna Vernose
crfashionbook.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"That’s the beautiful thing about makeup artistry, it’s a very personal experience and we create something unique to us," said Valentino Beauty's Global Makeup Artist Raoúl Alejandre, who believes makeup has no rules. Valentino's first-ever couture-inspired beauty collection made a splash in the luxury cosmetics world earlier this year inspiring all our post-pandemic party looks and has since garnered a massive following for its multi-purpose products that break the mold of your average makeup products. "It’s having a brand that understands the concept that makeup is unique for each user and has created multiple uses for these different products. On top of that, making it refillable is very important, considering where we are going in the world environmentally," said Alejandre.

