Canton Local, Northwest and other schools requiring masks after COVID-19 surge
Two more Stark County school districts are reversing course and requiring masks after a surge in COVID-19 cases and corresponding quarantines. Superintendents in the Canton Local and Northwest Local school districts notified families this week that masks will be mandatory for students in their districts starting Tuesday. The districts join Alliance, Canton City and Plain (for kindergarten through sixth-grade students) as the local school districts now requiring masks indoors.www.cantonrep.com
Comments / 0