We have many seniors at our center that love birdwatching. We are going to start a birdwatching club so we can learn more about birds in our area. We will learn what birds to watch for and when, what to feed them, how to attract birds, make suet for the birds, and have guest speakers. We are also going to start a collection of pictures of unusual birds that we spot. Our club members will receive a bird identification book to use as they birdwatch. Our first meeting is Monday at 11 a.m. Please call the center if you are interested. The bird club will meet once each month.