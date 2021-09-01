CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Books: 31 August 2021

locusmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Tor Teen 978-1-250-75216-1, $17.99, 368pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, August 31, 2021) A young, orphaned shapeshifter in a world that fears magic must risk everything if she hopes to save her only friend. Brenchley, Chaz:. (Subterranean Press 978-1-64524-011-2, $45, 427pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, August 31, 2021) Collection of 31 stories....

Books & Literature
The Hollywood Reporter

Rights Available: New Books With Hollywood Appeal

Which books may have potential for film or TV options? Rights Available is a snapshot of notable new or upcoming titles that have appeal for studios (and have been shopped). Below are the titles featured in late July and August issues of The Hollywood Reporter, all of which were available to pick up at the time of their respective issue publications. The Scapegoat (MACMILLAN, MARCH 2) BY Sara Davis AGENCY WME This Lynchian mystery centers on an employee at a California university who investigates the death of his estranged father. The case leads him to a fringe academic group and experiences of daytime hallucinations that blur...
Books & Literature

August reads: Traveling far and wide through books

One of the things I love most about reading is the new perspectives it gives me. I’ve lived nearly my entire life in white-dominated places in the Upper Midwest, which is why I feel it’s important to learn about people different from myself with customs different from my own. And since I can’t just quit my job and jet off around the world, reading is the next best thing.
Odell, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

New books, DVDs at Odell Library

In need of something new to read? Odell Library received new books and DVDs in June. In Adult Fiction, the library has: Another Kind of Eden — James Lee Burke; Beyond the Shadow of War — Diane Moody; Blind Tiger — Sandra Brown; Bloodless — Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child; Breathe — Joyce Carol Oates; Chasing the Boogeyman — Richard Chizmar; Claimed — J.R. Ward; Complications — Danielle Steel; A Country Affair — Debbie Macomber; From the Ashes of War — Diane Moody; Great Circle — Maggie Shipstead; The Guest List — Lucy Foley; The Husbands — Chandler Baker; The Last Chance Library — Freya Sampson; Lightning Strike — William Kent Krueger; Maple Leaf Harvest — Catherine Anderson; Night Kills — John Lutz; Night Music — Jojo Moyes; The Noise — James Patterson; Of Windmills & War — Diane Moody; Salem Falls — Jodi Picoult; A Slow Fire Burning — Paula Hawkins; Still Missing — Chevy Stevens; Stronger Than You Know — Lori Foster; A Terrible Fall of Angels — Laurell K. Hamilton; Tidewater Inn — Colleen Covle; True Love Cowboy — Jennifer Ryan; Viral — Robin Cook; Vortex — Catherine Coulter; We Are All the Same in the Dark — Julia Heaberlin; Whiplash — Janet Dailey.
Chicago, IL
Fortune

5 new books to read in September

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. A pair of timely guides to dealing with anxiety and burnout, a powerful memoir from the founder of the #MeToo movement, a coming-of-age memoir from a venerated journalist about three girls from Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, and a call to action on gender violence from a leading figure in the fight for women's rights since the early 1990s.
Books & Literature

Forthcoming Books Through June 2022

The Locus Selected Books by Author list has been updated on our Forthcoming Books page, with information from the September 2021 issue covering upcoming titles from genre houses slated through June 2022. Find out about your favorite authors’ upcoming books!. For the complete list of books by publisher, subscribe to...
Books & Literature

Liz Bourke Reviews For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten

For the Wolf , Hannah Whitten (Orbit 978-0-356516363, £8.99, 480pp, tp) June 2021. Hannah Whitten’s debut novel, For the Wolf, is one of those books I could wish I had enjoyed more. It almost certainly does not need my approbation, for it has all of the traits of a novel that should find broad-based success: a young, headstrong protagonist; a handsome, self-sacrificing, broody male love interest; an easy-to-read, relatively compelling voice; magical curses and centuries-old magical conflict; and worldbuilding that makes very few demands. While I found it entertaining, I also found it predictable and lacking in depth.
Books & Literature

2020 This Is Horror Awards Winners

WINNER: The Only Good Indians, Stephen Graham Jones (Saga) Runner-up: Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey) The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, Grady Hendrix (Quirk) The Invention of Sound, Chuck Palahniuk (Grand Central) The Sun Down Motel, Simone St. James (Berkley) Novella of the Year. WINNER: Crossroads, Laurel...
Books & Literature

15 books to read this fall

After a disappointing summer, a new season brings new hopes — and new books. This fall offers a particularly rich bounty of big-name releases and debuts by future favorites. Here are some selections, across a variety of genres, to add to your list. Fans of Moriarty will almost certainly fall...
Books & Literature

Pool: A style book that’s fun to read?

Somebody posted a meme the other day that said, “When this generation gets around to writing a history of our times, it will be poorly spelled and without punctuation.”. My first response was to write, “OMG, yessss!!! And short. With emoticons and GIFs!” But I restrained myself, saving the remark for this column.
Books & Literature

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff

——— Lauren Groff has been contemplating the wellspring of female power in her fiction for awhile now, notably in the startling second act of her novel "Fates and Furies," but also in the humid shadows of her story collection "Florida." Where does power come from? Can anyone harness it? And how can women best use it in a male-dominated world?
Books & Literature

Gary K. Wolfe Reviews Revelator by Daryl Gregory

Revelator , Daryl Gregory (Knopf 978-0-525-65738-5, $27.00, 352pp, hc) August 2021. As he demonstrated again earlier this year with The Album of Dr. Moreau, Daryl Gregory is among our most inventive and eclectic writers, but there are a few themes that recur often enough that they begin to seem like preoccupations, if not quite obsessions. One is that families are weird, and dealing with them can be especially trying if you thought you’d escaped by moving away (as in The Devil’s Alphabet or parts of Spoonbenders). Another is the nature of consciousness and perception, which Gregory sometimes explores through supernatural or religious motifs (possession was a major plot element in his first novel Pandemonium, back in 2008), sometimes through neurology (as in his classic story “Second Person, Present Tense”), and sometimes by suggesting that neurological disorders and religious visions might be sides of the same coin, perhaps due to brain disease or drug use (as in his story “Damascus” or the novel Afterparty). So we’re never quite sure if the odd manifestations in a Gregory story are going to veer off in the direction of SF or fantasy (or sometimes horror), or just keep us in that liminal space of – well, oddness. This is certainly the case with Revelator, which shares with Spoonbenders its portrait of a complex and strangely gifted family, with The Devil’s Alphabet a semi-autobiographical setting of rural Tennessee, and with “Damascus” some intriguing speculations about religion and revelation. But it’s very much its own novel, held together by one of Gregory’s most intriguing and memorable characters.
Books & Literature

Top Books 2021: The Most Highly Ranked and Widely Read Books on Goodreads This Year

Have you been googling “top books 2021” lately? So have lots of people! Obviously there are lots of ways you could go about looking into this, but I’ve gone to Goodreads to investigate. Focusing on books published in 2021, I’ve looked at the top ranked books. Goodreads, as you might know, allows you to rate books by whole stars out of five (no half stars!) and then provides an average rating out of five. For the purposes of narrowing down the choices for this top books 2021 list, I decided the cut-off for high rankings would be an average of 4.25 out of five. If we’re really talking about the top ranked books, I thought, the average rating should be at least that high.
Books & Literature

Books by New Mexico authors

NARCISSUS NOBODY By Gina Yates, Three Rooms Press, 262 pages, $16. Hope Townsend is a seeker who stays in one place, a highly empathetic woman who prefers dogs to people. And her bar for people is low. She’s an office manager for a psychic hotline and picks up spare shifts hanging out with the sick and elderly — jobs she gravitated to after high school and is still in as she approaches 40. Her love life is similar. She has a thing for married guys who function like overgrown skater boys. The protagonist of Gina Yates’ first novel doesn’t seem to care about much, although she’s good at pretending she does. And yet, Townsend’s terrible decisions, and her unlikely pragmatism about them, are strangely irresistible. Is she a good person or a terrible person? Is she being swept along on life’s current or stagnating for undetermined reasons? Hope doesn’t really think about such things.
Books & Literature

Local children’s author releases new book

Local children’s author Janice Tingley has a passion for writing and illustrating. Her first book, “Nolan’s Dream,” kicked off her writing career in 1996 when it was published by Friesen Press. Twenty-five years and multiple books later, Tingley released her newest book, “The Things That Mama Misses,” on Aug. 16.
Mansfield, MOWebster County Citizen

- Local author, new book

Dallas Massey is a biologist. Born and raised in Seymour and currently living just east of town in the Cedar Gap area, he has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in molecular and cell biology, both from Missouri State University in Springfield. He’s also an author. And...
Newport Beach, CAuci.edu

New book features today's world magnified

Scott Bollens' latest book imagines 2020 dysfunctions in the future. Scott Bollens, professor of urban planning and public policy, describes his new book, "ReStart: Stories of the Cairn Age," as a "dystopian science fiction/urban fantasy novel, inspired by our collective dysfunction of 2020." "ReStart imagines a near future (in 2052)...
Books & Literature

Rylander Library New Book Review

"The pace of 'The Cellist' never slackens as its action volleys from Zurich to Tel Aviv to Paris and beyond. Mr. Silva tells his story with zest, wit and superb timing, and he engineers enough surprises to startle even the most attentive reader."—Wall Street Journal. From Daniel Silva, the internationally...
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

Library holding first-ever August book sale

Robin Portis helps with the setup of best sellers and fiction works. (Submitted photo) While the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library were forced to cancel most of its book sales over the past year-and-a-half, people in the community kept donating books to the library. That, at least in...
Books & Literature

Marc Ribot’s New Book Reviewed

Ribot first rose to acclaim in the 1980s, when he helped create the carnival-inside-a-trashcan soundscapes of seminal Tom Waits albums such as Rain Dogs and Frank’s Wild Years and played with the funky free-jazz hipster favorites the Lounge Lizards. If you’ve never heard Ribot, it’s difficult to get a handle on his unorthodox musicianship. His off-kilter guitar lines don’t melodically cascade so much as fall down the stairs, and yet Ribot’s every choice seems perfectly considered simultaneously to challenge the listener and serve the song.

