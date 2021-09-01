Schulz Library is open for students and staff for the Fall 2021 semester
After being closed for more than an entire school year, Sonoma State Library will finally be open to students for the Fall 2021 semester. The library will be open from Mon. through Thurs. from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fri. from 7:30 a.m to 5 p.m., and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With this reopening, there are new protocols that were put in place to keep everyone on campus safe from COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The protocols include a ban on eating in public spaces, as well as having to wear a mask inside the school’s facilities. In order to better serve students, they are offering a “hybrid model” of services.www.sonomastatestar.com
