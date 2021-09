TRIPLE-A EL PASO (39–55) The Chihuahuas were off Wednesday. DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (46–51) MISSIONS 3, Midland 1: 3B Allen Cordoba (.305) had 2 doubles in 3 at-bats with a walk, a RBI and a run. CF Esteury Ruiz (.264) was 1-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases (29 on the season) and a run. 1B Michael Curry (.244) was 1-for-4 with a RBI. SS Eguy Rosa (.277) was 1-for-4 with a run. LF Dwayna Williams-Sutton (.221) was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Starting RHP Pedro Avila (4.46 ERA) gave up a run on 2 hits and 2 walks with 5 Ks in 4 innings. RH Sam McWilliams (1–1, 8.53) issued a BB with 2 Ks in 2 hitless, scoreless IP to earn the win. RH Nick Kuzia (3.89) issed a BB with 3 Ks in an otherwise perfect IP. LH Tom Cosgrove (2.55) had a K in a perfect IP. RH Jose Quezada (5.13) issued a BB with 2 Ks in an otherwise perfect IP for his 13thsave.