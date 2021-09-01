Tingler’s Thoughts on Snell, Lamet, Tatis/Machado. Frazier, Profar

Jayce Tingler began Tuesday’s pre-game media session in Arizona discussing Blake Snell’s surge over the last month. “Snell has been great, both mentally and he’s certainly been aggressive and in a good mindset,” said Tingler. “Mechanically, he’s done a great job of repeating. It looks a little bit more north/south and on the attack. He’s had three pitches. The fastball that he’s drilled down and drilled up and hit both sides. Plus, being able to work the slider and curve.