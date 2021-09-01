Jake Bowen gets personal on new single, ‘Say Nothing’ with Abbi Press
Jake Bowen is stepping back out into the world of electronic production, building out his catalog of solo works after solidifying his profile as part of progressive metal outfit Periphery. The New York-native producer has shared his latest single, “Say Nothing” cropped from his upcoming LP, The Daily Sun, due later this fall. With the assistance of vocalist Abbi Press, the pair deliver a pensive downtempo cut that artfully reflects the hollow feelings of isolation everyone has become so familiar with in the last year. Introspective and quiet, the single helps form an outline for what the rest of the LP will bear.dancingastronaut.com
