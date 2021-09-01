Jake Bowen gets personal on new single, ‘Say Nothing’ with Abbi Press

Kodak Black had a lot to get off his chest in his latest single, “Aug. 25th.”. For the track that was released on Wednesday, Black returned to his roots by ditching the Auto-Tune to get personal with his fans. Like a classic Drake time-stamped track, “Aug. 25th” reveals things about Kodak that listeners might not have known. Throughout the song, he details his relationship with the mother of his child. He talks about their whirlwind romance and its toxic nature. He even holds on to the fact she wrote him while he was in prison.