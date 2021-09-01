'The Game': Paramount+ Reboot Premiere Date Revealed
Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for its reboot of The Game, which will debut on the streaming platform on Nov. 11. Showrunner and writer Devon Greggory shared the updates on the third iteration of the popular dramedy, which landed at the streaming service following its runs on The CW and BET, at Paramount+'s TCA presentation. For those who've caught up on the series on Netflix, this version of the series will look fairly different from the original.popculture.com
