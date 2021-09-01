Netflix Drop First Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller ‘The Guilty’ and the Tension is Palpable
Netflix just dropped its first trailer for The Guilty, which is set to be available to watch from October 1, one week after its theatrical launch – a lucky break for us Aussies living in lockdown. The streaming giant purchased the movie for a cool AUD$30 million following the success of Gustav Möller’s Danish original in 2018. Jake Gyllenhaal will front a star-studded cast alongside director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), who has been given the keys to recreate the single-location thriller.manofmany.com
