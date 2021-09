Quandre Diggs wants a new deal from the Seahawks, too. This is understandable. It was also expected, which should be made clear to anyone who was taken by surprise by Diggs sitting out practice first on Tuesday and then on Wednesday. Yes, another so-called “hold-in,” the third so far in Seattle this month, but if you’re surprised, don’t be. Seattle certainly wasn’t. Diggs’ contract was always going to be next in line after Jamal Adams’ deal got done, and while it’s not a good sign that he was sitting out practice this week, it’s not ominous. At least not yet.