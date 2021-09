Today’s Binance Coin price analysis is still trading bearishly. Bulls are still struggling to hold the $400 support level. Today’s Binance Coin price analysis is still trading bearishly for today after a brief spike yesternight to the $423 mark and a sudden downtrend to the $403 region at the opening of today’s market. The bulls might have gotten exhausted at the close of yesterday’s session, resulting in a 1.25 percent downtrend this morning. Buyers are still struggling to hold the $400 support level, and this could result in another breakdown below this region into the $390 zone.