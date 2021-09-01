UNC women’s basketball announces full 2021-22 schedule

Wiggins football certainly wanted everyone to know that it deserved the Class 1A No. 10 ranking CHSAANow.com bestowed to the Tigers this week. In the Tigers’ first game of the new season, they brought the fire against last week’s 10th-ranked team in Highland. They not only stole victory with a 38-21 finish, but they also stole Highland’s spot atop the best 1A teams in the state. The Tigers owed it all to their complete game plan, as they got off to a hot start with 25 points in the first half and forced the Huskies to play catchup the entire time.