UNC women’s basketball announces full 2021-22 schedule

By Jadyn Watson Fisher
Fort Morgan Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball season is just now kicking off, but the basketball season will be here before fans know it. For those who like to plan ahead, the University of Northern Colorado women’s basketball team announced its 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday. First-year head coach Kristen Mattio will start her tenure with an...

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

