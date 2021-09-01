CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

2 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina shooting

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WILSON, N.C. — Two people were killed and two others were wounded Tuesday after a man opened fire in an eastern North Carolina city, authorities said.

Deputies in Wilson County said they are looking for Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43, of Macclesfield, in connection with the shootings, WTVD reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to a call discovered a man dead at the scene at a residence north of the Wilson city limits, the television station reported. Two women who had gunshot wounds were taken to an area hospital.

Horne was seen leaving the scene in a black Buick with another female victim and an 8-month-old baby, WNCN reported. The vehicle was later located east of Wilson in nearby Edgecombe County, the television station reported.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the woman inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, WNCT reported. The baby was found and taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the television station reported.

Deputies said Horne was last seen entering a 2000s model, champagne-colored GMC Yukon SUV with black rims, according to the television station. It was unclear what direction Horne took after leaving the area, deputies said.

Horne has active warrants out for arrest for two counts of first-degree murder, WNCN reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

