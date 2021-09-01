CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatre Arts and Dance Hosts Fall 2021 Guest Lecture Series

By Cléa Upcher
Cover picture for the articleThe Theatre Arts and Dance department is once again putting on a guest lecture series filled with 16 inspiring professionals from both industries. Kicking off on Friday, Sept. 10 at noon, and running through Nov. 16, the aim of the guest lecture series, which the department hosts every semester, is to enrich student’s learning from a real-world perspective. This fall, “The series is focused on centering BIPOC artists and serious professionals in their respective fields,” wrote Christine Cali, department chair, in an email.

