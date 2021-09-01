Suspense Thriller COMING HOME IN THE DARK starring Daniel Gillies

"You have reason to believe it's because of what I do that he's missing? NBC's Peacock streaming service has launched an official trailer for a feature film titled My Son, a remake of an acclaimed French thriller of the same name. The full title for this is listed as The Hearts of the Down Under and the My Son, which is a captivating title but also too long to get anyone's attention. Driving in the heart of the Highlands, Edmond Murray receives a call from his ex-wife, who's in tears. Their 7-year-old son went missing from a campsite. Soon it becomes clear that the child was kidnapped and the parents give way to despair. Starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy. McAvoy shot this entirely improvised, making it very different from the original French version. He was given no specific dialogue and was only aware of basic plot details for his character and everything else was revealed while filming. Crazy. This looks intense! Very curious about this.