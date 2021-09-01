Suspense Thriller COMING HOME IN THE DARK starring Daniel Gillies
Starring Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Matthias Luafutu, Miriama McDowell. A family’s idyllic outing at an isolated coastline descends into terror when high school teacher Alan ‘Hoaggie’ Hoaganraad, his wife Jill, and stepsons Maika and Jordon unexpectedly come across a pair of murderous drifters – the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs – who thrust them into a nightmare road trip. At first, the family’s terror seems to be born of a random encounter with two sociopaths, but as the night drags on, Hoaggie and Jill realize that this nightmare was set in motion 20 years earlier.www.horrorsociety.com
