The Green Knight arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital 10/12

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bold new take on the 14th century medieval story of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight”, comes home! The Green Knight arrives on 4K, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital October 12 from Lionsgate. From acclaimed writer-director David Lowery (Petes’ Dragons, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story), this fantasy re-telling of the classic 14th century medieval tale stars Academy Award® nominee Dev Patel (2017, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Lion), Academy Award® winner Alicia Vikander (2016, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Danish Girl), Golden Globe® nominee Joel Edgerton (2017, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Loving), Sarita Choudhury (TV’s “Blindspot,” “Jessica Jones,” “Little Fires Everywhere”), Sean Harris (The King, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Tresspass Against Us), Kate Dickie (Prometheus, The Witch, Filth), and Ralph Iverson (The Witch, Brahms: The Boy II, TV’s “The Accidental Medium”). The Green Knight will be available on 4K + Blu-ray™ + Digital Combo , Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital Combo, and Blu-ray™ for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively.

www.horrorsociety.com

