No Longer Home packs up for Nintendo Switch on October 7th

Art of Rally was absolutely adored art of rally when it was originally released on Steam. True to its name, it is a work of high indie dev art, that is so much more than the Neo Drift Out style racer it initially resembled. The announcement of a Switch version was a nice surprise. But it threw open the questions as to how the underpowered Nintendo console would handle a game that some had even struggled to get running on their PC hardware. Unity is notoriously difficult on Switch, after all.