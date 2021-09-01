No Longer Home packs up for Nintendo Switch on October 7th
How do you say “Goodbye” when you don’t want to? That you have to leave, pack up your belongings, and “go home” due to circumstances out of your control, even though home is right here. Take that narrative and add in some magical elements and you have No Longer Home, a point-and-click slice-of-life game coming to Nintendo Switch in October. The announcement was made during today’s Indie Houses Direct showcase, and developer Humble Grove and indie Fellow Traveller released a trailer about this semi-autobiographical tale starring two non-binary protagonists.nintendowire.com
