Colts’ Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Earns Well-Deserved Spot on Team’s 53-Man Roster
It what likely will come as no surprise to many, rookie wide receiver and preseason standout Mike Strachan has made the Indianapolis Colts’ final 53-man roster. The 6’5” former DII wideout was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in this past April’s draft. Strachan, a standout from the start of training camp, made one highlight play after another throughout both camp and the preseason.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0