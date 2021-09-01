CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts’ Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Earns Well-Deserved Spot on Team’s 53-Man Roster

By Stampede Blue
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt what likely will come as no surprise to many, rookie wide receiver and preseason standout Mike Strachan has made the Indianapolis Colts’ final 53-man roster. The 6’5” former DII wideout was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in this past April’s draft. Strachan, a standout from the start of training camp, made one highlight play after another throughout both camp and the preseason.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvin Johnson#Hall Of Fame#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLfastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Fox Sports radio host drops brutal Andrew Luck take

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their final preseason game, though they’re planning on resting most of their starters. The preseason is a very touchy subject for Colts fans, as it serves as an untimely reminder of Andrew Luck’s retirement. We hate to even bring it up, but Tuesday...
NFLhypefresh.co

NFL Players & Covid-19 IR at the Start of the Season

NFL Players on and of Covid IR at the Start of the Season. Several NFL players have contracted Covid which may result in problems moving forward in the season. Thus becoming more problematic if the player effected is a key active player in prime roles such as the quarterback. For the Season, the Covid protocal set into place is as followed:
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 takeaways from Colts' initial 53-man roster

The Indianapolis Colts released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday as they prepare for the Week 1 opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. The initial roster is a bit wacky because four starters are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Eric Fisher, wide receiver Zach Pascal and center Ryan Kelly are all on the reserve list and don’t count against the 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 53-man roster cuts tracker 2021: Live updates

The Indianapolis Colts will be busy over the next two days trimming the roster down from 80 to 53 players as they prepare for the start of the regular season. The roster must be down to 53 players by the deadline of Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. It won’t officially be announced until then but some cuts will be leaked ahead of time. Some have been made official while others won’t be confirmed until the team announces its initial roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Tracking the Indianapolis Colts' moves as they cut roster to 53

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts roster that opened the weekend at 80 players must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and the team’s initial cuts have begun. Indianapolis is releasing veteran safety Sean Davis and veteran offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp, multiple sources told IndyStar on Monday morning, beginning a difficult process.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: TY Hilton injury will test Indy’s wide receiver depth early

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) One of the more puzzling decisions made by GM Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts was deciding to eschew making a major upgrade at the wide receiver position. Instead, veterans like TY Hilton and young players like Michael Pittman Jr. and Mike Strachan will fill the void.
NFLYardbarker

Carney: 2021 Colts' 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final Version)

Finally, the preseason has come to an end for the Indianapolis Colts, who have dealt with a number of serious injuries and COVID-19 issues throughout the summer in Westfield. After going 3-0 in the preseason, the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone find themselves needing to get the roster cut down to 53 players prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
NFLYardbarker

Colts Officially Announce 2021 Roster Cuts, 53-Man Roster

The most brutal day for NFL rosters is upon us: cut-down day. By 4:00pm ET, all 32 teams had to trim their rosters from 80 players down to 53. The Indianapolis Colts have since finished announcing their moves. It's important to remember that these things are always fluid. The Colts...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts News: Few surprises on the initial 53-man roster

INDIANAPOLIS – Well, so much for Carson Wentz taking that giant step in being ready for the season opener this week. A setback has occurred in Wentz’s rehab and that came Monday afternoon when the quarterback was placed on the COVID-19 list. There were few surprises and no shocking reveals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy