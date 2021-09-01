Cancel
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens Telecoms Over 1/6 Committee Request: ‘If They Go Along With This, They Will Be Shut Down’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday night, and threatened telecommunications companies with extinction if they cooperate with requests or subpoenas from the congressional committee investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection. That committee is reportedly. phone records and other data from devices owned by certain members...

