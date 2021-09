Following the finale tonight on EPIX, should you expect a Godfather of Harlem season 3 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road for the Forest Whitaker drama?. It goes without saying that there could be a demand out there for there for more episodes. After all, this is a show that features a fantastic actor and takes notes from the story of Bumpy Johnson. You have to imagine that this is a world that could be explored for a little while longer — especially since there are a lot of people out there who may not even know that much about it yet.