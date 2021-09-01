Gallery: "From Farm to Freezer" class teaches the art of making ice cream at Culinary Institute
Cayuga Community College’s new Culinary Institute held a class Tuesday evening to illustrates the importance of local agriculture products — and a lesson in using those ingredients to make homemade ice cream. Led by Cayuga Milk Ingredients CEO Kevin Ellis and Chef Luke Szabo from Scratch Farmhouse Catering, “From Farm to Freezer” guided attendees on a journey following locally-produced milk, with those ingredients eventually included in a recipe for home-made ice cream.auburnpub.com
